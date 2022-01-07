NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum To Indiana, Domantas Sabonis To Portland In Proposed Pacers-Blazers Trade

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum is one of the players who are expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Trail Blazers may have refused to undergo a full-scale rebuild but with their struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, some believe that they would use McCollum as the main trade chip to improve their roster around the face of the franchise, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Trail Blazers this season is the Indiana Pacers.