NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum To Indiana, Domantas Sabonis To Portland In Proposed Pacers-Blazers Trade

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum is one of the players who are expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Trail Blazers may have refused to undergo a full-scale rebuild but with their struggle in the 2021-22 NBA season, some believe that they would use McCollum as the main trade chip to improve their roster around the face of the franchise, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Trail Blazers this season is the Indiana Pacers.

CJ McCollum To Indiana Pacers

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:C.J._McCollum_(cropped).jpg

In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's HoopsHabit suggested three potential trades that will enable the Trail Blazers to shake things up in Portland. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send McCollum to Indiana.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Pacers would be offering Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Torrey Craig to the Trail Blazers in exchange for McCollum. If the trade would push through, Simone believes it would help the Pacers and the Trail Blazers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Trail Blazers would make a lot of sense for the Pacers if they still want to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference this season. The suggested deal won't only help them to address the logjam in their frontcourt, but it would also allow them to add an All-Star caliber shooting guard in McCollum.

McCollum would give the Pacers a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Blazers Pair Damian Lillard With An All-Star Big Man

Shutterstock | 1120970

Sabonis would be an incredible replacement for McCollum in Portland. Unlike the veteran shooting guard, Sabonis has been named as an All-Star twice. In Sabonis, the Trail Blazers would be getting a big man who is a double-double machine and a solid two-way contributor.

This season, Sabonis is once again posting incredible numbers, averaging 18.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Sabonis would give the Trail Blazers insurance in case their starting center, Jusuf Nurkic, suffers an injury. If Nurkic is healthy, Sabonis is also flexible enough to play the power forward position.

CJ McCollum's Departure Won't Hurt Trail Blazers

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Portland_Trail_Blazers,_Dec._26,_2013.jpg

The departure of McCollum from Portland would undeniably break the hearts of lots of Trail Blazers fans. McCollum has been a Trail Blazer from the time he was drafted as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. However, losing McCollum won't deeply hurt the Trail Blazers on the court since Norman Powell could immediately take his spot as Lillard's new backcourt partner.

Like McCollum, Powell is also an elite three-point shooter who can excel on the court with or without the ball in his hands.

