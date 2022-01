Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria, had to go through a slew of rejections before she started getting cast in significant roles that allowed her to shine.

It wasn't an easy journey for the 24-year-old actress, who experienced crying herself to sleep because of seld-doubt. At one point, she almost gave up on her dreams.

Now, the blonde beauty is considered one of the rising stars of her generation. See how Sydney Sweeney overcame her troubles to reach stardom.