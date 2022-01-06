How Has Demi Lovato’s Life Changed Since Their 2018 Overdose?

Demi Lovato has had an eventful 2021 and is looking forward to 2022 with a lot of hope and self-love – definitely a far cry from three years ago when they were battling demons and had a near-fatal drug overdose.

On July 24, 2018, the singer and former child star got high on heroin laced with fentanyl, which nearly killed them. They survived the overdose but spent time in the ICU, having experienced three strokes, a heart attack, brain damage, temporary blindness, pneumonia and multiple organ failure.

How has life changed for Lovato since then? Find out below.