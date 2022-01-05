Micah Parsons Talks Sack Record, DPOY, And Fixing The Cowboys' Issues

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons_Cowboys-WFT_DEC2021.jpg

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most surprising teams in the National Football League this season, and most of that has to do with their revamped defense.

Micah Parsons is proving to be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of talent, a versatile and dominant young player who can line up on multiple spots on the field and that has instantly turned their terrible defense around.

Now, besides having the Defensive Rookie of the Year award locked in, the versatile stopper is also on the verge of making history.

Parsons Admits He's Thinking On The Record

Parsons couldn't break the record in last week's game and knows that the clock is ticking to make history.

He's just 1.5 sacks away from Jevon Kearse's mark set in 1999, and recently admitted that it's something that's keeping him up at night:

"It is on my mind," Parsons said on the Dallas Morning News. "Obviously, that would be an extraordinary thing to do for a guy that's an off-ball linebacker. It would really mean a lot to me. I know I can do it."

He Says He's The Most Versatile Defender

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons.jpg

When asked about whether he or T.J. Watt should be named Defensive Player of the Year, the star rookie made his case with a simple explanation. He's just the most versatile defender out there:

"I take complete pride in being the most versatile player in the NFL," he said, per USA Today. "I think I would put myself up there with the elite guys around the league in terms of impacting the game. It definitely hasn’t been a one-man job. The DBs help me a lot being able to hold the receivers so that way I can get the pressure and sacks and things like that. (But) I think I do a lot of very different things on the defense that change the game."

Parsons Won't Blame The Referees

Shutterstock | 4559857

A questionable fumble call cost the Cowboys a shot at winning the game. But unlike CeeDee Lamb and other Cowboys players, Parsons simply wouldn't take a shot at the officials and would rather take a deep look in the mirror:

“We just have to be better…Things we have to clean up. We beat ourselves," Parsons said in his press conference.

“That fumble, at the end of the day it is what it is. It shouldn’t have to come down to one play to decide the game. It’s determined on the whole fourth quarter, not one play,” he added.

He's Ready To Face Anybody

Shutterstock | 420274

The Cowboys are well aware of the fact that they could face off with that very same Cardinals team come playoff time.

Nonetheless, the Penn State product simply doesn't care who they have to meet, he'll have the same mindset regardless of the rival:

“I don’t care who I play, I’ll line up against anybody," Parsons said.

Well, we know he'll be ready, that's for sure. But whether the offense and coaching staff are also looking forward to that challenge, that's a whole different story.

