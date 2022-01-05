Micah Parsons Talks Sack Record, DPOY, And Fixing The Cowboys' Issues

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most surprising teams in the National Football League this season, and most of that has to do with their revamped defense.

Micah Parsons is proving to be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of talent, a versatile and dominant young player who can line up on multiple spots on the field and that has instantly turned their terrible defense around.

Now, besides having the Defensive Rookie of the Year award locked in, the versatile stopper is also on the verge of making history.