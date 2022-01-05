Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Enjoys Upside-Down Swimsuit Moment

Olympics
Shutterstock | 842245

Rebecca Cukier

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin might be front-page news for returning to the World Cup after suffering a bout of COVID, but the 26-year-old has more than just skiwear floating around on her Instagram. Mikaela has been treating her 1 million followers to the odd moment not showing her bundled up for the slopes - these photos came swimsuit-clad, with the Colorado native seen enjoying a goofy and upside-down beach moment with brother Taylor Shiffrin.

Check out the photos, plus Shiffrin's COVID reveal below.

The Latest

Micah Parsons Talks Sack Record, DPOY, And Fixing The Cowboys' Issues

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles [Week 18] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

Texans' Jonathan Owens Reacts To Seeing Simone Biles On Big Screen

The Kardashians Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Simone Biles Is Proud Of The 'Lesson' She Gave At The Tokyo Olympics

A Little Beach Fun

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FIS_Alpine_Skiing_World_Cup_in_Stockholm_2019_Mikaela_Shiffrin.jpg

Scroll for the photos, ones already marking the #pandemic, but Mikaela was nowhere near herself getting COVID. She'd been photographed right at the edge of a lapping shore and during a fun moment - the blonde was upside-down while rocking a bright yellow bathing suit and using one hand to support herself.

The makeshift handstand came with bro Tyler dramatically striking an arm out - he was supporting his sister, though, holding onto one of her legs. Swipe for both shots below, scroll for more.

Entertainment

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Opens Up About Olympic 'Pressure'

Speaking to 'People,' the five-time Olympic medalist said she now knows she's not 'defined by a medal or a medal count.'

By Alexandra Lozovschi

See More Photos Below

This one was a "swipe for reality" situation. Anyone checking out the second photo saw Mikaela basically collapsing as her impressive pose fell apart - she took to her caption, writing: "Probably should have seen that coming🥴… (👉👉)."

The July 2021 shots have now caught over 38,000 likes, with fans writing: "The beauty of life is that you don't see everything coming." Another user joked: "Always good to have a spotter" with a wink emoji. Skip the jump for her COVID reveal.

Simone Biles Gets Ahead Of Holiday 'Hardships' With Her Mental Health App

Eileen Gu On Her Ski Training, Olympic Preps And Impressive Academic Achievements

COVID Reveal

Shutterstock | 842245

On December 27, 2021, and looking glum as she posed for a selfie, Shiffrin updated fans with news she'd tested positive.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test," she wrote, continuing: "I am following protocol and isolating, and I will miss Lienz. Best of luck to my teammates…I’ll be cheering for you from afar. Thank you all for your support. I’ll see you in the new year. 🤍"

Still Finishes Second

She's back on the slopes! This week saw Mikaela in Zagreb, Croatia and back in the game as she came second after Slovakia's Petra Vlhova in the women's World Cup Slalom. Shiffrin was second-best by only five-tenths of a second. The skier took to Instagram with two photos of herself on the slopes and in full form. She wrote: "See you tomorrow, Zagreb" ahead of the competition, then returning to state:

"Feeling very grateful to be back racing again" with a smile emoji. For another famous ski face, check out Eileen Gu's Louis Vuitton swimsuit.

Read Next

Must Read

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

Zendaya And Tom Holland Discuss Marriage And Having Kids

How Vanessa Hudgens Really Feels About Ex Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Relationship

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

Inside Erika Jayne's Downsized Bachelorette Pad Amid Messy Divorce

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.