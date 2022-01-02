Thylane Blondeau Highlights Killer Abs In Stretchy Undies

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, is proving she still lives up to the moniker slapped on her as a child. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation is currently in Miami, FL, where she's been posting right from shores and enjoying the sunshine, also rocking up to singer Miley Cyrus on Miley's New Year's Ever Party.

Thylane is fresh from an Instagram update showing her in stretchy undies, with the black-and-white photos big-time flaunting her rock-hard abs. Check it out below.