Thylane Blondeau Highlights Killer Abs In Stretchy Undies

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, is proving she still lives up to the moniker slapped on her as a child. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation is currently in Miami, FL, where she's been posting right from shores and enjoying the sunshine, also rocking up to singer Miley Cyrus on Miley's New Year's Ever Party.

Thylane is fresh from an Instagram update showing her in stretchy undies, with the black-and-white photos big-time flaunting her rock-hard abs. Check it out below.

Showing Off The Abs

Scroll for the photos. They come just after Thylane stunned bikini-clad and in a baseball cap while enjoying the beach life in Miami. The Cacharel face, also CEO of her own No Smile clothing line, posted for her 4.8 million IG followers while in a long-sleeved black crop top and matching briefs set.

While not the most revealing, the two-piece did the trick for highlighting Blondeau's killer abs - fans also saw her golden tan and toned legs as she posed confidently while in shades.

See More Photos Below

Thylane has also been upping her magazine presence. In December 2021 and while rocking satin brown undies and chic mules, the star posed for the cover of L'Officiel, writing: "@lofficielparis is out ! 💖 always so much fun to work with you guys !!! Thank u @jenjalouse @vanessabellugeon @etam @vogueeyewear."

Late 2021 also saw Blondeau promoting Fendi's #Peekaboo bag, joining stars including actress Ruby Rose and model Olivia Culpo in repping the luxury Italian brand. Thylane herself has walked for the likes of Chanel.

Launching Her No Smile Brand

Thylane's No Smile clothing range is named after her signature poker face, something the Aix-en-Provence native regularly jokes about. Explaining the name choice, Thylane told her followers:

“I’ve created no smile few months ago and I was looking for the perfect name for the brand , and as you know I never smile !!! A lot of people always ask , are you sad ? Why u are you never smiling , you look sad ?!? Smile makes me weak makes me feel like I like you ! !”

New Etam Gig

Blondeau, whose endorsement portfolio also includes 1982-founded sweatpants brand Sweet Pants, last year landed a gig with lingerie company Etam. Sharing runway shots of herself in feather undies, Thylane wrote:

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful. Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

Thylane's Instagram is followed by U.S. celebrities including actress Bella Thorne, reality star Lisa Rinna, plus Lisa's daughter Amelia Hamlin.

