Kemba Walker Gets Brutally Honest On His Poor Play And Getting Benched

The New York Knicks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. They've failed to live up to the hype after last year's success, and Kemba Walker's addition did little to improve their offense.

Walker was the team's scapegoat and was officially out of the rotation.

Then, injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak forced the team to backpedal and give him another shot. Notably, he's embraced the opportunity and is turning back the clock, proving his doubters that he's far from done in this league.