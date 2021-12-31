Despite Success Playing LeBron James At Center, LA Lakers Still Need The Old Anthony Davis

Despite making major roster improvements last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers are noticeably struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, they have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 17-19 record. Aside from Russell Westbrook's failure to live up to expectations as the team's third star, some people blame the Lakers' current struggle on Anthony Davis' underwhelming performance and inability to remain healthy.

With Davis out with an injury, the Lakers recently decided to make an experiment using LeBron James as their starting center.