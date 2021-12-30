Demi Lovato Flaunts Killer Waistline In Balenciaga Jeans

Demi Lovato
Shutterstock | 564025

Rebecca Cukier

Demi Lovato is giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money - looks like the 41-year-old mogul isn't alone in repping luxury brand Balenciaga. Posting to their Instagram stories this week, the "Confident" singer showed off their headline-making new buzz haircut, but there was another talking point for fans as Demi showcased a pair of Balenciaga jeans.

Lovato stunned in a low-key home selfie as they kept abreast of trends, and the killer waistline also got shown off - Demi doesn't need a bikini to turn heads.

Showing Off In Balenciaga Jeans

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photo. It showed the podcast host all poker face and rocking a graphic and printed white tee with long sleeves and a monochrome finish. Lovato was in an ordinary-looking bedroom and backed by a small-ish window, also standing in front of a mirror and snapping themselves while in textured and fade-effect jeans - the non-binary star went high-waisted because, duh, 2021.

Demi also sported hoop earrings and a full face of makeup, shouting out the red lips trend and wearing chunky rings. More after the snap.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Arches Back With Swimsuit Happiness

By Rebecca Cukier

Inclusive Or GTFO

Demi comes as a Fabletics partner - the eating disorder survivor has also been open about prioritising inclusivity with brands they promote.

"I workout 6 days a week, so I am always in the gym. I also don’t get dressed up everyday. Wearing heels and getting glammed up is only something I do when I have to, because I do it so much. I like to wear athleisure clothes and I wanted to create something I would wear day-to-day and my fans could wear as well," Demi told Brittany Xavier.

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Awkward' Sex Scene Success In Underwear

All Shapes And Sizes

Shutterstock | 2914948

Demi was definitely in promo mode, but they cut to the important bits, adding: "Fabletics is inclusive to all shapes and sizes and I think that’s what is really special about Fabletics. They do a really good job at making clothes that are flattering on all shapes and sizes."

Demi was still "she" when speaking to Xavier, but it's now "they/them" for the non-binary star who joins the likes of Sam Smith and Courtney Stodden in shedding traditional gender identities. More below.

They/Them

March 2021 marked the former Disney star announcing they're non-binary, telling fans: "Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work."

Confirming they don't claim to be an "expert," Lovato added: "I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

