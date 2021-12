When we think Lori Harvey, we think fashionista extraordinaire. The Memphis native and stepdaughter to comedian Steve Harvey has a rich history of working with designers like Calvin Klein, Chanel, Versace, and a strong influence in the fashion industry.

Known for her edgy style and impeccable street fashion, the 24-year-old is a breath of fresh air in the fashion scene. Her 4 million follower Instagram page is the perfect mood board for chic and elegance.

See the photos below.