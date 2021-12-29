Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Compares Bill Belichick And Nick Saban

Even though there are massive differences between College Football and the NFL, it takes a lot to dominate either of them.

And not many men have mastered that craft as well as Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, both on their respective leagues.

Saban has turned the Alabama Crimson Tide into the nation's biggest juggernaut, while Belichick orchestrated the NFL's most feared dynasty of the past two decades.

Regardless of the personnel, these football masterminds always find a way to stay at the top, even when other people continue to doubt them.