Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Compares Bill Belichick And Nick Saban

Ernesto Cova

Even though there are massive differences between College Football and the NFL, it takes a lot to dominate either of them.

And not many men have mastered that craft as well as Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, both on their respective leagues.

Saban has turned the Alabama Crimson Tide into the nation's biggest juggernaut, while Belichick orchestrated the NFL's most feared dynasty of the past two decades.

Regardless of the personnel, these football masterminds always find a way to stay at the top, even when other people continue to doubt them.

Bill O'Brien Lauds Nick Saban, Bill Belichick

That's why Alabama OC Bill O'Brien, who has had the opportunity to work for both of them, recently showered them in praise and lauded their work ethic:

"I take a lot of pride working for two of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport," O'Brien said, per Yahoo Sports.

Despite pointing out their individual differences, O'Brien states that both coaches put fundamentals that always go first and foremost, such as hard work, loyalty, smart football teams, selflessness, and complementary football.

"I respect the hell out of both of them," the OC added. "And I am grateful for the opportunity that I've had."

Mac Jones Talks Bill Belichick And Nick Saban

Like O'Brien, Patriots rookie Mac Jones has seen firsthand what it's like to work under these two legends.

When asked about it, Jones simply said that they're two different people but acknowledged that both are obsessed with perfection and the little details:

“I’ve been asked this question a million times, but I think they are very similar in that they demand everything to be perfect and they know what it takes to win,” Jones told the media. “I’ve been blessed to play for great coaches."

Jones Knows He's Fortunate To Have Played For Two Legendary Coaches

Besides their own expertise, both Belichick and Saban have taken pride in surrounding themselves with the creme of the crop in terms of assistants. Unsurprisingly, most of them eventually get the chance to be head coaches somewhere else.

That, per Jones, also makes a huge difference in the way they handle themselves:

“I’ve been a part of great teams and I think we have a really good team here with great chemistry and not only a great coach, but great assistant coaches too," Jones added.

Saban And Belichick: Championship Bound?

Although the New England Patriots aren't clear-cut favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, we already know what Belichick is capable of.

Alabama, on the other hand, enters the College Football playoffs as the team to beat once again, despite struggling to stay at the top of the SEC for most of the year.

So, who knows? It could be a bit of a long shot, but maybe Saban and Belichick will finally win a trophy in the very same season.

