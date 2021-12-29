Has Tim Burton Ended His Famous Partnership With Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp has been Tim Burton's muse for the longest time. The iconic duo has done a total of eight films together, bringing to life dark but memorable characters for their audience.

While their decades-long partnership had been extremely successful, new updates reveal that this duo may have ended their streak.

Tim Burton may be distancing himself from the estranged actor, who is still currently battling legal drama from his failed marriage to Aquaman actress Amber Heard.

Scroll down for more on this story.