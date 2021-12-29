Freestyle Skier Eileen Gu Stuns In Latex Swimsuit For Louis Vuitton

Celebrities
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2020-01-20_Freestyle_skiing_at_the_2020_Winter_Youth_Olympics_%E2%80%93_Women%27s_Halfpipe_%E2%80%93_Mascot_Ceremony_(Martin_Rulsch)_06.jpg

Rebecca Cukier

Skier Eileen Gu is proving her endorsement potential while in a skin-tight and wet-effect latex swimsuit for Louis Vuitton. The 18-year-old athlete is fresh from a series of Instagram updates shouting out the luxury French label, with 2021 seeing LV step up its celebrity ambassador game overall, even tapping Squid Game star HoYeon Jung as global brand ambassador.

Ditching her ski suit for a skimpier look, Eileen wowed while catching rays in her high-end swimwear, and the post is getting major likes.

Joining Louis Vuitton

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2020-01-18_Freestyle_skiing_at_the_2020_Winter_Youth_Olympics_%E2%80%93_Women%27s_Freeski_Slopestyle_%E2%80%93_Final_%E2%80%93_2nd_run_(Martin_Rulsch)_138.jpg

Scroll for photos. California-born Gu, fast-climbing in the world of freestyle skiing despite her tender 18 years, was photographed in a glossy snap and kicking back in snow while against blue skies. The brunette afforded major glam vibes as she showed off her killer figure, wearing a high-necked and shiny black latex one-piece while folding her legs up and closing her eyes.

It wasn't just swimwear getting shown off, though, with a logo-embossed LV bag also in the foreground. More after the snap.

Taking to her caption, Eileen wrote: "For @louisvuitton #LouisVuitton #LVTwist." A similarly snowy vibe had manifested not long before as Gu promoted LV while in leggings, writing: "Walkin on a dream @louisvuitton #LVTwist #LouisVuitton 🖤."

Also known for promoting the Kardashian-adored brand this year is Kick Ass actress Chloë Grace Moretz - past LV faces, meanwhile have included singers Selena Gomez and Madonna, plus 46-year-old MCU actress Angelina Jolie. Gu is more of an influencer here than a main face, but it all counts.

What's The Pay?

Pay on Instagram correlates with following - the higher the fanbase, the fatter the paycheck. Experts at Vox have opened up on what they know - turns out the pay isn't bad once the following is decent.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

Eileen has 166,000 Instagram followers. More below.

'Dream Come True'

In a promo video for LV, Gu gushed over her new gig, telling fans:

"A dream come true is an understatement. 15-year-old me would have never believed that one day her seemingly intangible ambitions of shooting a campaign with @louisvuitton would come true, without having to sacrifice any of her other passions." She added that "shooting" with her "dream brand really made me feel celebrated for my full identity, and just goes to show that truly anything is possible if the right people believe in you and your vision."

