Kendall Jenner Stays ABSolutely Stunning With This 11 Minutes Routine

There’s no doubt about Kendall Jenner’s fashion prowess as the 26-year-old gave us multiple statements on the Red Carpet and at home this year. She, however, always tussles for the center stage with a body part – Her Abs! Every time the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star posts a picture for her 208 Million Instagram followers; the fans split their attention between her gorgeous face and insanely sculpted mid-riff.

Since it’s the holidays, we come bearing gifts and good news for you. We went through our archives and discovered the 11 minute routine that keeps Kendall Jenner’s abs tight and defined. Keep scrolling to learn the secret to the supermodel’s surreal physique.