Kendall Jenner Shares Workout Responsible For Her Ultra Toned Abs

Kendall Jenner may have been dressed nearly from head to toe for her red carpet-ready Christmas update on Instagram, but we all know the Victoria's Secret model rocked insane abs underneath that black ballroom gown. The 26-year-old has snagged countless headlines with her fitness secrets and exercise routine over the years, proving that everyone wants to know how to get that perfect Kendall bod.

As far as her rock-hard tummy is concerned, her ab workout is surprisingly easy and completely within reach to anyone who has just over 10 minutes to spare. Bonus: you can do it at home, so no need to for a trip to the gym. Details below.