Dua Lipa Flaunts Insane Abs In Open Catsuit

Dua Lipa is showing off Janet Jackson-level abs while in a cut-out Versace catsuit. The 26-year-old singer now has every fitness magazine around eyeing up her shredded torso, with the photos on her Instagram also making headlines on the fashion front. Dua opted for an ab-flaunting look in a recent share, one shouting out her partnership with luxury label Versace and seemingly showing she's blessed from above.

Turns out, fans can also get an insight into how to achieve Dua's sculpted physique. Check it out below.

All Abs In Versace

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photos, ones shared with the "Prisoner" hitmaker's 76.6 million followers. They showed the British beauty indoors and striking a pose while in a patterned, loud, and pastel one-piece - the jumpsuit boasting swirl-prints and the VERSACE logo came long-sleeved, but it was cut-out at the midriff, with Dua making sure fans saw those abs.

The PUMA face also clutched a bright blue handbag, then showing off from various other angles. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

The "Levitating" singer took to her caption, writing: “Vvv very @versace 💧💧💧💧💧#VersaceLaMedusa @donatella_versace," also gaining over 2.1 million likes.

As to what Dua is doing to achieve her ripped body, it isn't rocket science. "Whether it’s on Zoom, doing a workout with my friend Ella in L.A. who leads a kickass workout class called Sculpt With Ella, or with my best friend Bunny who comes over to train me on days when I’m feeling super lazy and need someone to get me motivated, getting physical really starts my day off right," she told Refinery29.

And Yet, So Normie

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dua_Lipa.jpg

In the self-care diary, Dua also mentioned pooch Dexter, stating:

"Our walks are the perfect way to get my mind right for the day ahead. I usually grab a bottle of Evian — gotta stay hydrated — and his leash and we head out for a stroll around the neighborhood."

Listing a packed day, the Grammy winner made sure to mention wind-down time, adding: "With all the running around I do for work, it’s nice to come home, slow down, and connect with the food that nourishes my body and life."

Snapped Up By PUMA

Dua's sporty edge is now earning her major cash, this as she fronts sportswear giant PUMA. She joins "Rare" singer Selena Gomez as an ambassador for the brand, now also boasting her own capsule collection with them.

Dua is also not alone in the celeb/sport arena. Israeli actress Gal Gadot has a lucrative Reebok partnership and both Kendall and Kylie Jenner have fronted Adidas - 24-year-old Kylie actually briefly fronted PUMA before seemingly being ditched for Gomez.

