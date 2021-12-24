New Orleans Pelicans Reveal Plan For Zion Williamson In 2021-22 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans faced a huge dilemma before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season when their main guy, Zion Williamson, experienced another health scare. During the 2021 NBA offseason, Williamson was required to undergo surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot. When they discussed Williamson's injury, Pelicans vice president of basketball operations expressed strong optimism that the former No. 1 pick would be available when they play their first regular-season game.

Unfortunately, after 33 regular-season games, Williamson is still currently on the sideline with an injury.