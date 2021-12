Dua Lipa is front-page news right now for a plunging, cut-out, and very loud bodysuit that's all over her Instagram as she honors her ambassador status with Versace. The 26-year-old pop star made headlines earlier this year as the luxury designer snapped her up, and it's #Versace right now as the "Prisoner" hitmaker reps the brand run by Donatella Versace.

Posting for her 76.4 million followers, Dua stunned all abs and cleavage in her pastel and multicolor catsuit - check out the look below.