Roman Reigns Says 'Aquaman' Would Have Made More Money With Him In The Lead Role

Roman Reigns and Aquaman star Jason Momoa have been compared to each other for years. Many people say they look a lot alike. At a recent WWE live event, one fan decided to take a little jab at Roman over his similarities with the Game of Thrones actor.

Reigns was celebrating in the ring after yet another victory when the fan called out "Roman I loved you in Aquaman". Reigns heard the fan and decided to take a jab at Jason Momoa with his response. Scroll down to see how Roman Reigns responded to this fan.