Roman Reigns Says 'Aquaman' Would Have Made More Money With Him In The Lead Role

Movies
Shutterstock | 564025

Ian Carey

Roman Reigns and Aquaman star Jason Momoa have been compared to each other for years. Many people say they look a lot alike. At a recent WWE live event, one fan decided to take a little jab at Roman over his similarities with the Game of Thrones actor.

Reigns was celebrating in the ring after yet another victory when the fan called out "Roman I loved you in Aquaman". Reigns heard the fan and decided to take a jab at Jason Momoa with his response. Scroll down to see how Roman Reigns responded to this fan.

The Latest

Who Do Roman Reigns And Becky Lynch Play In 'Rumble'?

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson Drawing Trade Interest From Cleveland Browns

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Becky Lynch: 5 Things You May Not Know About "The Man"

Micah Parsons Looks To Dominate Taylor Heinicke For The Second Time This Season

Roman Reigns Takes Shot At Jason Momoa

Roman Reigns responded to the fan who jokingly confused him with Aquaman star Jason Moma by saying, "It would've made more money if I was in it too." Aquaman actually did quite well at the box office, raking in 1.148 billion in ticket sales, the largest of any film in the DC Universe. Roman must think he would have done better, however.

Momoa was asked about the comparisons between him and Roman Reigns during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. Scroll down to learn what he had to say.

Movies

Will Alexandra Daddario Play Zatanna In Upcoming DC Movie?

Alexandra Daddario is the fan favorite to play superhero magician Zatanna. Now that the movie is in the works, will she get the role?

By Cha Miñoza

Jason Momoa Responds To Roman Reigns Comparisons

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jason_Momoa_(28835213957).jpg

When Jason Momoa was asked about the comparisons fans make between him and Roman Reigns, he said, "I’ve had it (the comparison) a couple times. I haven’t had the honor of meeting him yet.”

Momoa and Aquaman are a hit in Roman Reigns' family, however. Reigns' cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Momoa have known each other for years and the Rock's daughter is a big fan of Aquaman. The Rock asked Momoa if he could send a message to her on her birthday. Scroll down to learn more about Jason Momoa sending birthday wishes to the Rock's daughter.

Why Salma Hayek Feels Liberated Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Body

Jennifer Aniston Will Reunite With Adam Sandler In 'Murder Mystery 2'

Jason Momoa Sends The Rock's Daughter A Special Video

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jason_Momoa_(35400333263).jpg

The Rock's daughter Tia Giana loves Aquaman. She loves him even more than the character Maui from Moana, who is voiced by her father. She once asked her father, "Daddy, do you know Aquaman?" and Johnson didn't want to disappoint.

Tia wanted Aquaman to join them for breakfast but instead Momoa sent them a special message. In a video he sent to the family, Momoa said, "I'm sorry I couldn't be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too."

Scroll down to learn about the efforts the Rock and Momoa have made to work on a film together.

The Rock and Jason Momoa Want To Work On A Film Together

Shutterstock | 564025

With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson playing the starring role in DC's "Black Adam", we could see him and Aquaman on-screen together soon. The two have been trying to work on a film together for some time now.

Speaking on the Tonight Show, Momoa said the two met a long time ago in Hawaii and have been trying to align their schedules in order to work on a movie together.

"I met him almost 20 years ago in Hawaii. We tried to get together and make a movie together but it's just he's way busier than I am and I'm pretty busy right now so, one of these days!" Momoa said.

Read Next

Must Read

You Won't Believe Kendall Jenner's Secret Talent

How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

Erika Jayne Pantless In Boots With Exciting Announcement

Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

Miley Cyrus Is So Relatable Despite Her Superstardom

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.