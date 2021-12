Now making headlines for her high-profile romance with NBA star Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner was enjoying media attention for a different reason back in 2016. The Victoria's Secret model and reality star, 26, got fans in a buzz at the time after revealing her secret talent -- and you won't even believe what it is!

As it turns out, the 818 Tequila owner can make spot-on bird noises, a skill she showcased on a couple of occasions back then. Scroll for details and video proof!