During the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors were circulating that the Golden State Warriors were targeting a fourth superstar on the trade market. The summer of 2021 may have concluded with the Warriors not making any major roster move, but there remains a possibility for them to make a huge trade before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Warriors are currently in a strong position to land a superstar who is or will be available on the trading block.