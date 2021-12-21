Deshaun Watson's 'Optimism' Ignites Trade Rumors Again

Deshaun Watson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the National Football League, a game-changing dual-threat player that could turn a pretender into a contender right away.

Nonetheless, and despite his desire to pursue a new challenge in his career, all teams understandingly pulled the brakes on any trade for him, as he's facing up to 21 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct.

And, while the league hasn't officially suspended him and he's still a part of the Houston Texans roster, he's yet to make an appearance this season.