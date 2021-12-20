'RHONY' Star Sonja Morgan Talks Harry Styles Amid Andy Cohen Hookup Rumors

Sonja Morgan was questioned about former One Direction singer Harry Styles, and her potential attraction to him, during a recent appearance in Boston, Massachusetts.

As the Real Housewives of New York City remains on hiatus following a lowly rated 13th season, the longtime reality star has been focused on her nationwide comedy shows, "Sonja in Your City," which recently brought her to Boston's Laugh Boston event, which was held on December 15.

And, during the show, she Styles was mentioned by an audience member.

Questioned About Harry Styles At Laugh Boston

Shutterstock | 242987224

Amid rumors suggesting Styles hooked up with Morgan's Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, the creator of the Real Housewives franchise and current host of Watch What Happens Live, Morgan was asked a very racy question by the unnamed fan.

In a video shared to Twitter on December17, Morgan was seen sitting on a stool on stage at Laugh Boston as a man to her right questioned her about Styles.

"I'm not interested in that guy," Morgan explained, adding that she didn't initially know who he was.

Did Andy Cohen Hook Up With Harry Styles?

Shutterstock | 673594

As Morgan stated, and Ace Showbiz reported, she didn't know who Styles was until Cohen allegedly had sex with him.

Following the sharing of the video, the man who filmed it said he was surprised that Morgan actually admitted that Cohen and Styles supposedly hooked up.

"The fact that I got Sonja Morgan to admit that Harry Styles and Andy Cohen have allegedly f-cked…I’m iconic!!!" he proclaimed.

Then, in a second clip, the man said that he didn't actually believe what Morgan had seemingly revealed.

"Just to be clear, I def don’t believe it for a single second," he clarified.

Andy Cohen's Sexuality

Shutterstock | 64736

According to Ace Showbiz, Cohen told Oprah Winfrey in 2019 that he realized he was gay when he was 12 or 13-years-old.

"It was the early '80s and there were no gay people on TV, no gay role models. I wasn't hopeful about my future," he recalled. "My friends were all constantly saying fag, and they said it on TV all the time - it was in the vernacular, and it was not shocking. I would kind of shut down when I'd hear it; I just didn't think my friends and family would accept me."

Cohen's Busy Life As A Single Dad

Shutterstock | 3586184

Although Cohen has been open with his sexuality in recent years, he recently confirmed he is single.

"Being single is OK," he said.

According to Cohen, he's a lot to handle when it comes to relationships. After all, he's a busy man who is constantly dealing with the dramatics of the Real Housewives -- all while acting as a single father to his two-year-old son, Benjamin.

"You're not only dating me, but you're gonna date - you know, my son's in the picture," he explained.

