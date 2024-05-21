Jennifer Lopez Briefly Mentions Ben Affleck on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Amidst Divorce Rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have avoided being photographed together of late, fueling rumors of a strained relationship. Their last sighting looking happy in each other's company, was on March 30 in New York City, when the two held hands in public.

Amid the growing speculations, Lopez made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she briefly referenced Affleck, according to PEOPLE magazine. On the Monday, May 20 episode of the talk show, Lopez shared an anecdote with host, Jimmy Kimmel.

The story revolved around the awe-inspiring experience of meeting Barbra Streisand for the first time. Lopez recounted how Streisand had admired the engagement ring that Affleck had given her years ago, allegedly saying, "So that's a big diamond."

Agreeing, Lopez claimed she responded, "And I’m like, Yes it is." Lopez and Affleck's 2004 engagement ended before they could walk down the aisle. They also don't have any children together but each has children from previous marriages.

After nearly two decades apart, the couple reignited their romance in 2021. Following their reunion, Lopez has openly discussed their love story in interviews and in the 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, according to People magazine.

As the conversation continued, Kimmel inquired whether Lopez's children would accompany her on her upcoming This Is Me... Now the Tour. Lopez revealed that her teenagers find it uncomfortable to see her perform because they're used to seeing her at home, away from glamour, rather than the persona she is on stage.

Kimmel then asked, “You don’t do sexy things at home?” In response, alluding possibly to Affleck, Lopez replied, "I do sexy things at home sometimes but they don’t know about that."

Earlier this month, on Sunday, May 19, the duo was photographed wearing their wedding rings. Despite this, sources close to the couple revealed that Lopez and Affleck are currently taking a step back to assess their relationship and think about how their future together would look like.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the insider shared, "Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."

According to the source, the couple has experienced both highs and lows in their marriage since exchanging the wedding vows. They said, "They’re not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them." Nevertheless, amidst the ongoing rumors, another insider disclosed that Lopez has been largely unaffected by any of the external negativity.