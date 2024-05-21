Civil Rights Pioneer Torches Trump on MSNBC for Black Voter Claims: ‘Insult to Voters’ Intelligence’

Donald Trump compared himself to Abraham Lincoln yet again, claiming he has done more for Black people than any other president in US history. In response, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe and torched the former President for insulting the intelligence of American voters across racial identities, Raw Story reported.

Trump, who spoke at a National Rifle Association conference over the weekend, asserted, “There’s been no president since Abraham Lincoln that has done more for the Black individual in this country than President Donald J. Trump. Not even close.” Discussing his statements, Sharpton, a long-term civil rights leader, political activist, and an MSNBC contributor, seated on the Morning Joe panel, became quite enraged. He slammed the former President for disparaging American voters. "Well, you know, that statement is an insult to the intelligence of the American voters of all races."

"Donald Trump under his presidency nominated three [Supreme Court] justices that he takes credit for ending women's right to choose. These same three justices helped to change voting rights forever, taking out certain parts of the Voting Rights bill, and ended affirmative action — that's what Donald Trump did," Sharpton ranted. "We had record Black unemployment. He gave a fraction of what Joe Biden has given to HBCUs," he added.

Trump: And honestly, there's been no president since Abraham Lincoln, perhaps in a certain way including Abraham Lincoln, that has done more for the Black individual in this country than Donald J. Trump. Nobody. Not even close pic.twitter.com/EoEFTRZPrf — Acyn (@Acyn) May 18, 2024

"For him to say that he did more for blacks than Barack Obama, than FDR, than Eisenhower — I'm talking about Republican and Democrat — doing more than Obama, he didn't do more than George Bush who I marched on every opportunity that I had," Sharpton raged on against the presumptive GOP nominee. "For him to say that is to say we're stupid," he exclaimed.

The Reverand also slammed a possible VP pick for Trump, Tim Scott. "Let me also say this: for him to float out there he's thinking of trying to appeal to Black voters by putting someone like [South Carolina GOP Senator] Tim Scott on the ticket, I dare Donald Trump to put Tim Scott on the ticket. Scott was the one who helped to sabotage the George Floyd Bill," Sharpton argued. "You think you can placate us with somebody who just genuflects to you rather than serve their constituents," he asked rhetorically.

Dude, are you blind? Are you deaf? Are you dumb?



The Central Park 5 are?



Barack Obama is?



Donald Trump refusing to rent to black people...



Either you don't know, don't show or don't care about anything but white people pic.twitter.com/KCpALk576z — Black Panther Peeps - The Return (@TheGodofwine77) May 19, 2024

Recently, Sharpton also condemned Trump over his $60 Bibles. “Blasphemy certainly comes to mind,” Sharpton told MSNBC, as per The Guardian. “I think that people ought to realize how offensive this is to those of us who believe in the Bible. He’s doing this during Holy Week. Tomorrow is Good Friday, and Sunday is Easter. Of all of the times you want to hustle using the Bible, why would you do it during Holy Week, which is a spit in the face of people that believe in the Bible from a Christian point of view.”