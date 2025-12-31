John F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg Dead at 35

Tatiana Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, has passed away at 35 after battling acute myeloid leukemia.

The JFK Library Foundation announced Schlossberg’s passing on Instagram on Tuesday, December 30, writing, “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.” The post was signed by, “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.”

Schlossberg, 35, was an environmental journalist and the granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy and the author of Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have. She previously worked for the New York Times. She revealed her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in a moving essay in The New Yorker, dated November 22.

In the essay, titled “The Battle With My Blood,” Schlossberg shared that her doctors discovered her cancer shortly after the birth of her second child in May 2024.

“I did not – could not – believe that they were talking about me,” she wrote in the essay. “I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew.”

Schlossberg’s treatment for the cancer included a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy, and a clinical trial for CAR-T cell therapy. Despite her year-and-a-half treatment, and going into remission on numerous occasions, she was told earlier this year that she likely only had a year left to live.

“My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me,” she heartbreakingly wrote.

The journalist is survived by her husband, George Moran, their son 3, and daughter, 1, and her parents, Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. She is also survived by siblings Jack Schlossberg and Rose Schlossberg.

Prior to her passing, Schlossberg said she was focusing on spending her remaining time left with her family and close friends.

“Mostly, I try to live and be with them now,” she wrote. “But being in the present is harder than it sounds, so I let the memories come and go.”

However, while most are grieving, President Donald Trump is facing renewal criticism on his response to the news of Tatiana Schlossberg’s passing, by reposting negative comments about the family on his Truth Social.

Instead of offering condolences, Trump shared three posts that criticize the Kennedy family for allegedly neglecting the Kennedy Center, which has been renamed by him the Trump Kennedy Center. One of the posts was a comment by Breitbart editor-in-chief, Raheem Kassam, who wrote that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Schlossberg’s uncle, was the only Kennedy recently involved in the center.

As noted by the Independent, Trump’s lack of compassion in his comments on the death of John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter were widely condemned. Among the criticism, CNN anchor Jake Tapper described his comments as a “stunning display of cruelty” and “social media garbage.”