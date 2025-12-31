Donald Trump Admitted the Real Reason Behind Building $300 Ballroom, And It’s Not What You Would Expect

Donald Trump‘s million-dollar ballroom has created significant buzz lately. Now, the POTUS himself is speaking up about it. According to The List, what he revealed made it seem like he is building the ballroom to satiate his own ego. Fox News host Jesse Watters has exposed the Republican leader’s actual reason for building the ballroom.

During Turning Point USA’s annual event, AmericaFest, Watters revealed that Donald Trump showed him the plans for his ballroom. The Fox News host was apparently surprised by the size of the space Trump has been planning. “I said, ‘Mr. President, the ballroom is like four times the size of the White House.'” he said.

Watters may have thought it would be a fun story; however, he unintentionally gave the game away. “‘Jesse, it’s a monument.’ [Trump said.] ‘I’m building a monument to myself because no one else will,'” the Fox News host recounted.

WATTERS: “The ballroom is 4x the size of the White House… Trump said ‘Jesse, it’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself because no one else will.’” pic.twitter.com/NFwhqtTl3Q — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 23, 2025

However, critics haven’t found this surprising, given that Donald Trump has always put his ego before anything else. One X (formerly Twitter) user noted, “Trump has got to be the most insecure and egotistical billionaire in the world, feeling the need to build monuments to himself and affix his name to buildings.”

Another echoed, “The White House is the people’s house. Trump has no authority or right to destroy it for his own aggrandizement.” A third critic pointed out, “How screwed up must one man be to build this self-aggrandizing monstrosity and then comment about it in such an embarrassingly needy way? Good lord, are we in trouble.”

“Maybe if he did something that benefited others rather than himself and his family, people would want to build a monument for him,” another commented. One user mockingly wrote, “Well, at least he knows no one else is willing to build a monument to him.”

BREAKING: areal photograph reveals Donald Trump’s new $250M “ballroom” is nearing completion. pic.twitter.com/5kAvJTa6Yy — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) October 24, 2025

Some criticism also centered around the idea that the next President might tear down his ballroom, if it’s only being built for Donald Trump. “If this indeed is the true purpose of the ballroom, to serve as a monument to himself, then it must, must, be torn down and destroyed when he is removed from office,” one X user wrote.

His extravagant ballroom is not the only thing that is facing backlash. Donald Trump’s entire White House renovation is being criticized. In particular, after the POTUS began tearing down the East Wing just two months ago, his critics couldn’t remain silent.