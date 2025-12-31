Did Trump Ban Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for ‘Being a Creep?’ New Report Sheds Light on Alleged Complaint

The release of the Epstein Files and Donald Trump finding several mentions in the documents has piqued the public’s interest about the President’s friendship with the convicted s– offender.

Trump was friends with Jeffrey Epstein for years and used to accompany him on lavish parties and private jets until they had a fallout in the early 2000s.

The President has always maintained that he stopped being pals with Epstein and kicked him out of his Mar-a-Lago club because of his creepy behavior.

New details about what went wrong between the two seem to confirm the President’s account. According to The Wall Street Journal, former employees of the Mar-a-Lago club have revealed that Epstein was ousted when he asked for s—– favors from an 18-year-old beautician.

Fact or fiction? Did Trump know Epstein and Maxwell more closely than he has stated several times in the press? After meeting Melanie in 1998, when did Trump find out that Epstein was a creep per @PressSec and kick him out of Mar-a-Lago?

The employees have disclosed that, although Epstein was never officially a member of the club, Trump had asked them to extend him the same privileges. Not only that, but Epstein was also allowed home visits from the club’s staff.

His then-girlfriend and fellow convicted abuser, Ghislaine Maxwell, allegedly helped him out with appointments at the time. She reportedly selected the staff members who would visit his home and give him massages and manicures.

Female employees soon started to notice that Epstein was being s——- aggressive and even indecently exposed himself in front of them. However, the house visits continued till 2003.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old girl complained to the HR that Epstein was allegedly pressuring her into sleeping with him in his Florida mansion. This alarmed the HR team, and they reportedly sent out a fax to Trump detailing the questionable behavior of his friend.

Thus, Trump decided to ban Epstein from his club, which likely led to their fallout. Two years later, Epstein was accused of m——– a minor, which led to the unearthing of his crimes.

Over the years, Trump has repeatedly said that he knew nothing of Epstein’s crimes when they were friends.

Friendly reminder that Trump said "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years… Are people still talking about this guy, this creep?" Trump said this in July 2025 during a Cabinet meeting, dismissing a reporter's question about Epstein

And though the new report has confirmed that the President dismissed Epstein for being a creep, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has still slammed The Wall Street Journal for publishing the story.

She said, “[The newspaper is] writing up fallacies and innuendo in order to smear President Trump. No matter how many times this story is told and retold, the truth remains: President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep.”

Trump and Epstein’s bond might have broken off more than two decades ago, but the President’s past has come back to haunt him. In the recently released Epstein Files, an email has been declassified that mentions Trump’s frequent private jet travels with the disgraced financier.

However, the President has not been accused of any wrongdoing or being involved in his former friends’ crimes.