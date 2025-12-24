Trump’s Flight Records Surface in Latest Epstein Files, Including ‘Young’ Co-Passengers

The Department of Justice has been releasing more files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and U.S. President Donald Trump’s name has surfaced in some of the documents.

While the initial batch released on Friday mentioned Bill Clinton multiple times, the fresh batch mentions Trump and gives a clear idea of how the President’s name appears in the investigation and prosecution of Epstein and Maxwell’s case.

For starters, there is an email from 2020 coming from an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York that mentions Trump flying on Epstein’s flight eight times. As reported by the New York Times, an unidentified federal prosecutor in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office said, “He was listed as a passenger on Mr. Epstein’s jet at least eight times from 1993 to 1996, including a few instances in which other passengers apparently included young women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Jazeera English (@aljazeeraenglish)

Moreover, as reported by CNN, “There is a 2021 subpoena from the Maxwell case to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club seeking ‘any and all employment records relating to’ a redacted individual. (While it’s not clear who the individual is, we’ve known that one of Epstein’s accusers, the late Virginia Giuffre, formerly worked at Mar-a-Lago.)”

It should be noted here that there are also mentions of tips to the FBI regarding Trump and Epstein’s relationship. However, whether those tips were followed or not has not been detailed.

With the President’s name now coming up multiple times in the freshly released Epstein documents, the DOJ has mentioned that some documents contain unverified or false claims.

Taking to X, the official handle of DOJ, posted, “The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

The post further mentioned, “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already. Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

Trump himself, along with his administration, has consistently maintained that he had nothing to do with Epstein and never committed any wrongdoing on the disgraced financier’s island. However, there are records of emails between the two that hint at their friendship, and flight records and other documents only highlight the connection between the two.

Previously, the DOJ had silently redacted Trump’s picture from a bunch of Epstein documents. However, Democrats and netizens were quick to notice this discrepancy, forcing the department to republish the same picture. There is already speculation that not all the files are being released with transparency, and the possibility of certain files being redacted, especially the ones that have names of powerful figures.

With Trump’s name consistently coming up in the now-released Epstein documents and the Department of Justice claiming that certain information mentioned about the President in these documents is simply false, it remains to be seen how many more files mention Trump and how his administration further deals with the situation.