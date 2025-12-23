Epstein Files Drop as DOJ Documents Reveal Trump Traveled With Jeffrey Epstein

The Department of Justice has released a new set of Epstein files that mention Donald Trump several times. After releasing a batch of the infamous documents on Friday that made few references to the president, the department has now declassified 11,000 additional documents.

Unlike the Friday release, the new batch directly addresses Trump’s years-long friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile who was convicted of sex trafficking. Among the documents is an email sent by an assistant U.S. attorney in New York’s Southern District.

The email, written in 2020, details Trump’s frequent travels with Epstein in the 1990s. It reveals that the president traveled on Epstein’s plane no fewer than eight times between 1993 and 1996.

BREAKING: More Epstein files have been released. In a January 2020 internal email, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York wrote that flight records showed “Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported… pic.twitter.com/CXGA9H8CLV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 23, 2025

On four of these occasions, Trump and Epstein were joined by Ghislaine Maxwell, another convicted child trafficker. On another flight, Trump and Epstein were accompanied by an unnamed 20-year-old woman. The three were the only passengers on the plane at the time.

The email read, “For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously had been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case.”

In addition to the unnamed woman and Maxwell, Trump also shared a flight with two women who were potential witnesses in Maxwell’s trial. While Trump has been named in the Epstein files, it is important to note that being listed in the documents does not necessarily indicate criminal involvement.

The president had a falling out with Epstein in the mid-2000s, before Epstein’s crimes became public. Meanwhile, the DOJ appears to have responded to public demands for the release of unredacted files.

When the department released highly redacted information on December 19, critics accused the attorney general of attempting to protect Trump and conceal his association with the sex offender.

On Monday, the DOJ released the second set of files, but they were briefly removed from the website. By Tuesday morning, the documents had been made available again.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

As speculation grew about Trump’s possible involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities, the Justice Department issued a statement clarifying that the files include “untrue and sensationalist claims” made about the president before the 2020 election.

The DOJ wrote, “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

The department has said that additional batches of the files will continue to be released over the next two weeks. In addition to Trump, figures such as Bill Gates, Michael Jackson, and former President Bill Clinton have been mentioned in the documents.