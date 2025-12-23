Bill Clinton Claims ‘Someone or Something Big’ Is Being Protected as He Demands Full Epstein Files Release

Former President Bill Clinton found himself in the hot seat in the aftermath of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The latter part of the files, which feature several compromising pictures of Clinton, was released last Friday. Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Ureña, released a lengthy statement on X, calling for the release of all the files related to the case since it was their “legal duty” to do so.

The statement doesn’t just request it for the sake of Clinton’s benefit, but also the public, who have every right to have complete access to the files and their contents. Apart from requesting the release, Clinton’s spokesperson made another thought-provoking statement. Ureña pointed out the alleged strategic manner in which the Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the files. Clinton’s representative alleged, “Someone or something is being protected. We don’t know whom, what, and why…”

Clinton reportedly shaded the protection ploy, claiming he doesn’t need any such protection, unlike those potentially being protected by the selective release. Could there be more someone the DOJ is giving an out? We’ll only know more in the days to come.

The statement made by the spokesperson also names President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, instructing them to hand over any other pictures (released or unreleased) of Clinton. It wasn’t just pictures they’re after. The statement also mentioned the handover of grand jury transcripts, interview notes, and other documents uncovered. Clinton’s spokesperson cited the legality of the request under the Epstein Transparency Act (Public Law 119-38 enacted on November 9, 2025).

The former President’s spokesperson also warned about the consequences of failing to hand over the remaining material. Urena claimed the DOJ’s failure to comply would prove Clinton’s point about someone or something being protected. They slammed the DOJ’s actions, alleging their principles did not stem from transparency rather from “insinuation.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says pictures are being released of Epstein with innocent people, potentially ruining reputations, SLAMS Rep. Thomas Massie “I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. And other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing. Bill’s a… pic.twitter.com/BtChLK9kAj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 22, 2025

While Clinton had a more fiery approach in asking the Trump administration to hand over the remaining files soon, the Head of State recently defended Clinton. The President recently claimed Clinton was a “nice guy” and that he respected him.

Clinton’s fiery statement shared through his Chief of Staff comes after the many pictures of him in the Epstein files were made public. While many prominent figures appeared in the Epstein files, Clinton appeared most frequently.

Painting of Bill Clinton in a blue dress and George Bush playing with paper airplanes, sitting in front of two collapsed jenga towers. Petrina Ryan-Kleid painted these 2 pictures and both pictures were located in Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/7sEi8S3TXX — MAVERICK X (@MAVERIC68078049) November 8, 2025

Some of the most viral ones saw Clinton in a blue dress sitting on a sofa. Another one featured Clinton in a pool with other women, and allegedly Ghislaine Maxwell. A third of the many pictures saw Clinton seated in what appears to be a private jet with an anonymous woman sitting on his lap with her arm around him.

With these pictures spreading like wildfire, Clinton and his PR team are engaging in damage control. The recently released statement is perhaps one of the many steps they’re taking to avoid public scrutiny, while staying close to the truth.