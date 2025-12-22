“Everybody Was Friendly…”: Trump Makes Eyebrow-Raising Confession as Epstein Files Reveal Clinton Photos

President Donald Trump has broken his silence about his alleged friend, former President Bill Clinton, whose name has surfaced in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Not all of the files have been released, but those that were featured Clinton in numerous photos. With the many pictures of Clinton circulating on the internet, Trump expressed his discomfort.

The Epstein files’ release has left people and critics in utter shock about the number of influential people potentially associated with the notorious criminal. While Trump has never denied knowing Epstein, he has stated that he later banned him from Mar-a-Lago. Others seen in the photo continue to strongly deny any connection with Epstein. Other figures seen in the newly released pictures include the late Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger, Richard Branson, and more!

President Trump on the Epstein files: “I like Bill Clinton. I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I’ve been nice to him. He’s been nice to me. We’ve always gotten along. Respect him. I hate to see photos come out of him.” pic.twitter.com/fklZD3QN8I — Forbes Breaking News (@ForbesTVNews) December 22, 2025

Circling back to Trump and Clinton, the President recently shared his thoughts about the former president’s repeated appearance in the Epstein files at his Palm Beach Resort in Florida. Although he’d initially denied taking questions about the files, it looks like he opened up shortly after.

The president was asked about his thoughts on Clinton’s pictures, which seemingly portray him in compromising ways. Firstly, Trump echoed the thoughts and emotions of people since the release of the highly anticipated Epstein files. He sympathetically claimed, “I know there are a lot of people that are angry about all of the pictures of other people.” Acknowledging the ordeal as terrible, he zeroed in on Clinton’s appearances in the files.

Shocking Bill Clinton photos in newly released Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/Pnz5tOnmUU — Deep State Response Team 🇺🇸 (@DStateRespTeam) December 13, 2025

Clinton’s photographs have raised a great deal of controversy and conspiracy theories. It looks like Trump, in a way, wanted to express his empathy for Clinton. This is especially because he, too, has been photographed in several pictures. From his previous interactions with Clinton, a Democrat, Trump called him a “nice guy” and claimed he respected the former president.

Trump also highlighted that there was no bad blood between them, unlike with his wife, Hillary Clinton. He claimed, “I’ve been nice to him, he’s been nice to me. We’ve always gotten along, and I respect him.”

Trump also expressed his hatred toward the release of the photos of Clinton. Trump further claimed the release of the files was a plot constructed by Democrats and “some bad Republicans.” Similarly, he also recalled Epstein’s alleged charisma, which naturally drew people to him. Trump said Epstein was almost “always” hanging out in Palm Beach and other locations at the time.

“There are photos of me, too. Everybody was friendly with this guy,” he said.

Former US President Bill Clinton has called on the Trump administration to ensure complete transparency in the release of documents related to the Epstein case, without selective disclosure. pic.twitter.com/vYCnWrXFyJ — Bruce Lee (@sxrbggpp) December 23, 2025

Trump concluded his thoughts with a subtle nod to Clinton and his innocence in a statement. Addressing reporters specifically about those who’ve encountered Epstein, Trump mentioned, “Bill Clinton’s a big boy, he can handle it. You probably have pictures being exposed of other people who innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago.”

Apart from Trump defending Clinton, his representative, Angela Ureña, immediately jumped to his defence. The spokesperson has strongly urged the Trump administration’s Pam Bondi to hand over related pictures and files concerning Clinton and the Epstein Files at the earliest.

Ureña suggested that with the release of these files, “something or someone big” was being protected. However, the representative declared Team Clinton did not need protection in light of the viral photographs.