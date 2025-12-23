Epstein Files Expose Trump DOJ Decision Not to Charge Key Co-Conspirators

A new Epstein files release reveals the Justice Department’s actions during President Donald Trump’s first term looked at 10 alleged “co-conspirators” linked to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but never filed charges against any of them.

On Tuesday, Parnas highlighted what he called “by far the most important document released overnight.” This document suggests that prosecutors and investigators had a list of “10 co-conspirators” under investigation.

“There were 10 co-conspirators investigated by the DOJ related to Epstein and Maxwell,” Parnas noted. “None of them were charged. We need to know why.”

The focus of the discussion is a 2019 email titled “Epstein update.” This email appears to track the second attempt to prosecute Epstein, detailing the fast-moving court schedule and ongoing investigative steps.

“Epstein’s bail argument is due to the Judge on Thursday; the actual bail hearing will be on Monday,” one participant wrote in the email thread, outlining the timeline.

Another message, from someone named Sean, provides further detail about efforts to find and serve grand jury subpoenas to individuals referred to as co-conspirators.

“Of the 10 co-conspirators, 3 have been located in Florida and served grand jury subpoenas; 1 in Boston, 1 in New York City, and 1 in Connecticut were located and served. 4 of the 10 are still outstanding, and attempts have been made,” Sean reported. “1 is a wealthy businessman in Ohio; a lead is being sent to CV; the remaining 3 are currently unavailable.”

Sean then shifts to another point that caught the attention of many readers: the FBI tip line and the number of calls coming in as the case progressed.

“The 1-800-CALL-FBI line is up and running. We have received approximately 45 calls, which we are currently vetting. Let me know if you need anything else,” he added.

Then comes another email that sounds like a prosecutor seeking an update and clearer details before the end of the business day.

In a follow-up email, a prosecutor requested “an update on the 10 co-conspirators by the end of business today.”

“Can you tell us how many have been successfully located/interviewed/served with grand jury subpoenas? I believe the breakdown was 5 in New York, 1 in North Carolina, 1 in Boston, and 3 in Florida,” the follow-up email stated.

The documents, as reported, show some activity, including subpoenas served, leads pursued, and calls screened. However, they do not reveal the conclusion of the investigation, meaning who the 10 individuals were, what investigators found, and why no charges were filed.

This gap is what Parnas is focusing on: if the DOJ was keeping track of 10 alleged co-conspirators linked to Epstein and Maxwell then the public deserves a clear explanation for why this list never led to any prosecutions.

There could be an innocent explanation or more to the story, but it leaves the door open to more information, giving content in another Epstein Files drop, but this is a significant development and could explain why some did not want it released to the public.