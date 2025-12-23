Epstein Files Reveal FBI Tip Tied to Alleged Trump Party

A recently released document from the Department of Justice has gained attention because it reveals that the FBI once received a tip about a party linked to Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump more than twenty years ago.

The document surfaced late Monday night among a large collection of Epstein-related files posted online by the Justice Department. Hours later, the files were taken down, but not before observers noticed a partially redacted FBI intake summary detailing an unverified tip received in October 2020.

The summary states that an unnamed woman contacted the FBI with information about a “Jeffrey Epstein party” from the year 2000. The document does not verify the account’s accuracy. It outlines a series of events the tipster claimed occurred around Christmas that year in Palm Beach, Florida.

The tipster mentioned she met a woman named Lisa Villeneuve while they were roommates at a hospital in 2000. The summary indicates that Villeneuve later invited her to a party on Palm Beach Island. The tipster believed this event took place at a home owned by Epstein.

The intake report says that before attending the party, Villeneuve introduced the tipster to a man named Bobby Cox, who claimed to be a model scout. According to the summary, Villeneuve laughed and replied, “No, you’re a pimp.” The document continues by stating the group entered the property through the backyard. Villeneuve told the tipster she would speak to the hostess, whom the tipster believed was Ghislaine Maxwell.

Once inside, Villeneuve allegedly told the tipster to stay close and avoid entering any rooms, according to the FBI summary.

The document also claims Villeneuve introduced the tipster to a man named Curt Schmidt, described in the summary as the CEO of Blue Buffalo. The intake recounts an exchange where Schmidt asked if the tipster was “cool,” which she initially thought was a sexual reference. Villeneuve then clarified that Schmidt meant cocaine, not sex.

The most sensitive part of the summary appears near the end. According to the FBI intake, someone at the gathering said that Donald Trump had invited them to a party at Mar-a-Lago. The tipster reportedly expressed a desire to go, but Villeneuve told her it “wasn’t that kind of party” and that it was “for prostitutes.” The summary notes that the tipster had not spoken to Villeneuve since 2002.

The document does not state whether the FBI found the information credible or if any follow-up investigation took place. There is no supporting evidence included in the intake summary, and the account is presented only as information reported by the caller.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the Department of Justice discussed the broader document release, mentioning it had “officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.” The DOJ also warned that some materials contain claims made to the FBI that lack evidence.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensational claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” the department stated.

“To be clear: these claims are unfounded and false. If they had any credibility, they would have been used against President Trump by now,” the statement continued. The DOJ added that the documents were released to fulfill legal obligations and included required protections for Epstein’s victims.

The brief appearance and quick removal of the files have raised questions about what else might be in the extensive Epstein file release, even as the Justice Department emphasizes that not every claim in FBI records represents verified facts or supported allegations.