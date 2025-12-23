Epstein’s Disturbing Letter to Nassar Has A Shocking Mention of ‘Our President’

Newly released Justice Department records tied to Jeffrey Epstein include a letter he sent to convicted abuser Larry Nassar that contains a disturbing reference to “our president” and “young n*b*le girls,” reopening scrutiny around Epstein’s communications and the people he invoked.

The letter contains the phrase “our president also shares our love of young, n*b*le girls.” The document does not accuse the president of wrongdoing, but its inclusion has immediately raised questions about why Epstein would make such a claim in correspondence with another convicted sexual predator.

And if you were wondering, “our president” at the time that the letter was purportedly written, in August 2019, was none other than President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice is currently looking into the validity of this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar and we will follow up as soon as possible. In the meantime, three facts stand out: -The postmark on the envelope is Virginia, not New York, where Jeffrey… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

According to Reuters, the document was part of a fresh batch of Epstein-related files made public on Tuesday. The material includes what officials described as a card or letter attributed to Epstein and addressed to Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor now serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexually abusing athletes.

Epstein then goes on to remark, “As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home.” The comment is possibly a reference to him committing suicide just a few days later.

However, there are several problems with the letter. Firstly, Epstein was jailed in New York, but the postmark on the envelope is Virginia. The communication does not include his prison number, which is required by law, and it was also processed three days after the financier’s death. Of course, this raises issues about the authenticity of the document.

According to CNN, the letter was among several items released as part of a broader Justice Department document drop connected to Epstein’s network, which references Trump on occasion, and communications. Officials emphasized that the release reflects transparency efforts and does not imply the accuracy of every claim contained in the materials. As Reuters says, the presence of a name or reference in Epstein’s materials does not establish misconduct or corroborate Epstein’s claims.

BE CAREFUL with the “Epstein” letter written to Larry Nassar. It’s post-stamped “13 AUG 2019” (3 days after Epstein died). It has a stamp of “NOVA 220” which means it was processed by a North Virginia mail facility. (not where Nassar or Epstein were at the time.) pic.twitter.com/mfS3R6jNI2 — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) December 23, 2025

The Guardian reports that the files are being closely examined by journalists and legal observers because they show how Epstein positioned himself and referenced powerful figures, like Trump, in private messages. The outlet noted that the documents offer a glimpse into Epstein’s attempts to signal influence or shared attitudes when communicating with others later convicted of serious crimes.

The Justice Department has not authenticated the sentiments expressed in the letter, nor has it confirmed the identity of the president referenced. CNN reported that investigators caution against drawing conclusions from Epstein’s own words, given his history of manipulation and self-aggrandizement. These documents have not passed the evidence test and cannot be regarded as such.

I’m not sure if this letter to Larry Nassar is in Jeffrey Epstein’s handwriting. What do you think? https://t.co/Vf2b095cLz pic.twitter.com/5hUPsYuLRn — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) December 23, 2025

CNN reports that Nassar, who is serving multiple life sentences, has not commented publicly on the letter. Epstein’s estate has also declined to respond to questions about the document or its contents.

As more Epstein-related records are reviewed and released, the letter to Nassar is emerging as one of the most unsettling examples yet of how Epstein framed himself in private, leaving investigators, journalists, and the public to sift through claims that remain deeply troubling but still unresolved. And we wonder how Trump is reacting to the latest drop.