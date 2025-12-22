Epstein Victim Details Meeting Trump ‘On Several Occasions’

An Epstein victim says she met President Donald Trump “on several occasions,” and she claims the introductions came through one of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associates.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Anouska De Georgiou, a friend of the late Virginia Giuffre, said Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Trump with what she described as a clear intent. “Ghislaine Maxwell did introduce me to him and she introduced me to him with a clear message of my being with him in the same way that she had trafficked me and brought me to Jeffrey Epstein,” she claimed.

De Georgiou was then asked how Trump responded to that situation and she spoke only to her experience, stating,. “I can only speak for myself, and this is in no way to negate any other experiences that anyone else might have had with him, but, at no time did President Trump behave with any impropriety with me.”

Many have speculated about Trump’s association with Epstein with their friendship coming under more scrutiny. So far, the President has not been linked to any criminal probe in the Epstein files. The convicted predator died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges and Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking.

De Georgiou has spoken publicly for years about how she says she was drawn into Epstein’s orbit. In a 2019 interview with NBC News, she said she first met Epstein in London through well-connected friends, then began being flown to his properties around the world, including his private island in the Caribbean and residences in New York City and Paris.

“By the time I was being [abused],” she said, “it was too late.” She described what she said was the social pressure that surrounded Epstein’s world. In every location, she said, “there was this microcosm of acceptance, of ‘yes’ people, who acted like this was normal.” She added, “If you’re a young person walking into a mansion or someone’s island and all the people who are present are acting as though this is OK and you’re the only one who thinks it’s weird, it’s hard to say something.”

Trump’s name enters De Georgiou’s account through both her recent interview and earlier reporting in the UK press. In 2019, The Times of London reported that Trump flew De Georgiou and Maxwell to Florida for a weekend and arranged for De Georgiou to stay in a New York apartment he owned. The paper reported that Trump and De Georgiou met in 1999, after he began dating then-model Melania Knauss, now the first lady, but before they married.

“We went for dinner a few times,” De Georgiou said, as reported by The Times. “We’re friends now and I attended his wedding. He’s adorable. He has been so kind to me.”

In the same period, De Georgiou, a former model from an affluent British family, was also known in celebrity circles, with past relationships that have been publicly linked to names including Simply Red frontman Mick Hucknall, Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff, and comedian Russell Brand.

Now, De Georgiou is pushing for transparency from the U.S. government, and she has said survivors want the Justice Department’s Epstein files released so predators can be “held accountable.”

After renewed attention on former Prince Andrew’s connections to Epstein, she was asked what she would like to see Trump do and responded, she will, “like for President Trump to take a leaf out of King Charles’ book and just make it happen.” “Make it happen to release the files,” she added, “and let everybody see what there is.”

The House and Senate then passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law, and the Justice Department is now required to turn over all unclassified documents tied to the government’s Epstein investigations by Dec. 19.

The releases have been nothing more than a bunch of redacted files in what has been an expected letdown. Some lawmakers have threatened legal action against Pam Bondi and her DOJ if the files are not released unredacted so the public can get closer to the truth on Epstein and his associates.