Trump Draws Fire From Ex-CIA Officers for Boasting About Secret Venezuela Strike — “There Was Near-Universal Dismay”

Donald Trump’s bragging about the recent land strike on Venezuela has not gone down well with the CIA. On December 26, 2025, the President announced that the US had launched an attack on a Venezuelan dock linked to drug trafficking.

Since then, the POTUS has boasted about the operation several times. However, the CIA is reportedly unhappy with the public announcement, as the mission was supposed to remain secret.

According to The Wall Street Journal, former intelligence officers are disappointed with the President’s blabbering.

Former senior CIA operations officer Marc Polymeropoulos said in a statement to the media outlet, “There was near-universal dismay among former intelligence officials that President Trump chose to disclose what almost certainly was intelligence community covert action.”

Just found out we bombed mainland of Venezuela. On Christmas we also bombed Nigeria and Somalia (bombed them 127 times this year alone). Trump said we might start bombing Iran again. This was the guy pretending to be anti-war. No matter who you vote for, you always get a neocon. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 30, 2025

On December 29, Trump provided details of the mission, proclaiming, “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs. So we hit all the boats and now we hit the area, and that is no longer around. I know exactly who it was, but I don’t want to say who it was. But you know it was along the shore.”

The President further added that three people linked to the drug cartel were killed in the strike, but no US personnel were harmed. On the other hand, Polymeropoulos highlighted that the US taking the violent route against Venezuela is alarming.

He said in another interview with Ali Vitale, “Because when the United States decides to take lives, to kill people, kinetic action, you know, we have authorities that govern this, whether it’s in the Department of Defense or the intelligence community. In essence, Americans have to be at risk . . .So, where are the authorities?”

Venezuela has been the target of Trump for the past few months. The US government initiated Operation Southern Spear and deployed a massive naval force to the Caribbean in September 2025.

The administration later designated Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro government a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and conducted at least 30 maritime strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. The attacks have led to the death of 100 people so far.

Trump says the U.S. will not only keep the oil from the tankers seized off the coast of Venezuela, but will also keep the ships. Sadly, this is nothing new. Stealing resources from socialist nations to make the rich richer is the modus operandi of capitalist nations like the U.S. pic.twitter.com/gUJfWiburJ — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 23, 2025

The Venezuelan government has accused the Trump government of using the war against drug cartels as a facade to seize the country’s oil reserves. Maduro has also alleged that the attacks are a way for the US to take away his Presidency.

Trump did not deny this allegation and instead said that it would be better for Maduro to leave his position. He stated, “Well, I think it probably would… That’s up to him what he wants to do. I think it’d be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re gonna find out.”