Fans Say She 'Doesn't Look Like a Real Human' as Kylie Jenner Shares New Selfies

Kylie Jenner is known to flaunt her beauty with gorgeous selfies, the Hulu star's latest 'carfie' oozed confidence as she showcased her toned figure wearing a black sports bra. Sitting in the driver's seat the Kylie Cosmetics founder teased ample cleavage as her dark hair cascaded gently and curled slightly into beach waves. She showed off her luscious lips while pouting at the camera. The reality star posted one final selfie, zooming close on her face and captioned the images, "Hiiiiiiiiii." Fans, however, immediately criticized her 'unnatural' facial features. "This literally doesn't look like a real human," fans wrote while trolling her latest look.

As per The US Sun, fans reshared the image on a popular Kardashian forum and expressed their shock over Jenner's fake beauty standards, "Oh my god! Her lips! That mouth of hers looks swollen up!" a critic took note. "Her lips look like they're infected," a fan mocked. "Dead eyes. Duck lips," a person wrote. "What goes through Kylie's mind when posting this dreadful photo? She looks so plastic," a commentator wrote while slamming the mother of two. Jenner has already acknowledged candidly that she was insecure about her lips, in 2017, the KUWTK alum admitted to getting lip fillers when she was 17. "I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips," she said during the reality series 10th anniversary special.

"I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you'd be a good kisser because you have such small lips'. I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that...I don't know, it just really affected me. I didn't feel desirable or pretty," Jenner said. In a 2023 interview with Homme Girls she confessed to making the big decision, "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," Jenner explained. "I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Feeling self-conscious about the size of her lips, she turned that experience into the wildly popular Kylie Lip Kits. However, in 2018 Jenner ditched the lip fillers, a source told ETOnline then, "During Kylie's pregnancy, she wasn't getting her usual fillers or putting on much makeup," the source explained. "Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips."

“Despite the fact that Kylie is a master of branding and has made an almost billion-dollar business off her lips and cosmetics, once Stormi was born, Kylie realized she was a mother first, and that is a big reason she has been sporting the more natural look," the source said. "Kylie is a master of branding, and she plays with the concept of mother—the more natural look—and her Kylie Cosmetics look, full glam."