Royal Analyst Brands Prince Harry as ‘Laughable’ for His Behavior During Nigeria Trip

A scathing critic has labeled Prince Harry 'laughable' for his actions during his recent trip to Nigeria with Meghan Markle. The couple, who resigned from their royal roles in 2020, faced criticism for behaving as if they were still senior royals while promoting the Invictus Games.

As Harry interacted with soldiers at the Nigerian Defense Headquarters in Abuja, royal analyst Maureen Callahan slammed the prince for acting as if 'he still holds his military honors and titles'.

As reported by The Mirror, Callahan in conversation with GB News, stated, "It is so laughable and further diminishes Harry in the eyes of the royals and the world. He is standing at attention as though he still holds his military honors and titles. As if he wasn't stripped of them when he left." Markle further stoked controversy by sharing an offbeat anecdote about Princess Lilibet during the trip, prompting skeptical responses.

The Sussexes had stopped at an Abuja school that receives funding from the Archewell Foundation. Speaking to the students at Lightway Academy, Markle shared, "Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], 'Mama, I see me in you'. Oh, now she was talking literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you."

She added, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well." Given Lilibet's age, Callahan mocked Markle's story too. She trolled, "Meghan Markle tells this story with a straight face...What is the point of this trip? She spent the whole time talking about herself. It is laughable."

Netizens also flocked to social media to slam the ex-royals. One user on X, opined, "Contrary to H and M who think they are the modern royals, I think the exact opposite. W & C acknowledge their privilege and so serve the population. H and M behave like times past (Henry v111)- we are royal, we'll do what we want, idolize us (arrogance)." Another user chimed, "It's laughable that days after #PrinceHarry appears with his medals on for the #InvictusGames #KingCharles decides to give #princewilliam a senior role with the armed forces. The Royal family are a joke."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nigeria to attend a two-day mental health conference sponsored by the GEANCO Foundation. The Sussexes had extensively supported the themes of mental health and female empowerment on their first trip to Nigeria as a couple. Harry left for Abuja after a brief stop in London to attend ceremonies commemorating the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games and Markle arrived from Los Angeles.