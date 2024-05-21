Ben Affleck Knows 'There's No Way' Marriage with Wife Jennifer Lopez is 'Going to Work'

The miraculous 'Bennifer' saga may be approaching its end. A source close to the couple revealed Ben Affleck finally realized that the marriage with Jennifer Lopez "is not going to work."

Among other differences, JLo and the Gone Girl star are growing apart amid the tensions brewing, and the insider said Affleck has woken up from the "fever dream" of his marriage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The source exclusively told Page Six, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he's come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work."

The speculations of the couple's separation have been growing lately as multiple reports suggested they have irreconcilable personality differences.

The rumors first began when Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala event solo without Affleck. Later, eagle-eyed fans noticed they had not been photographed together in more than a month which further cemented the claims.

However, the couple were spotted last week attending the 51-year-old and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's daughter Seraphina's (now Fin) school play.

A separate source told PEOPLE that their conflicting personalities could potentially damage their marital union. "They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention," claimed the insider. "Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach."

Although the source said that Affleck has admired JLo's career graph and her relationship with fame, "always sharing her life is not his way." The insider added, "Even though he admires that about her, it doesn't make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash."

"There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years," the source claimed. "This is a great love story."

"After a while, it causes tension in the relationship," the insider continued referring to Affleck's quiet and private persona which contradicts to songstress' exuberant nature. "He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship."

While there's been a lot of speculation about the status of their relationship, the couple have kept mum on these reports. However, the Good Will Hunting star shed light on being a celebrity couple in the public eye during JLo's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, especially during their early aughts (back in the 2000s) when they first called off their engagement.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

"When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life," said Affleck as per E! News. "I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did." So, when they got back again in 2021, he reiterated the same argument.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.'" But he soon realized it wouldn't go far. "It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."