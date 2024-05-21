Courteney Cox Reveals Spiritual Connection with Late Matthew Perry: 'He Visits Me a Lot'

Courteney Cox is keeping her late friend and co-star Matthew Perry close, even after his tragic passing last year. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Friends alum opened up about her enduring bond with Perry, who died in October 2023 at the age of 54. Despite his physical absence, Cox revealed that she still senses his spirit around her frequently. The 59-year-old actress reminisced about her decades-long friendship with Perry, describing him as "probably one of the funniest human beings in the world" and someone with "a huge heart."

She expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to work closely with him for so many years on the iconic sitcom Friends. "He's just so funny. He is genuinely, a huge heart. Obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," Cox fondly recalled. However, their bond transcends the physical realm, as Cox believes Perry's spirit still visits her regularly. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," she shared. Cox's spiritual connection extends beyond just Perry, as she confided that she communicates with her late parents as well. "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that are — I think that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure," as per The Deadline.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

In the wake of Perry's tragic death, Cox paid tribute to her dear friend on social media, expressing her gratitude for every moment she shared with him and lamenting his loss. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share," she wrote. "For now here's one of my favorites."

She accompanied the heartfelt caption with a memorable clip from Friends, showcasing the comedic chemistry between their characters, Monica Geller and Chandler Bing. "To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London," Cox explained. "But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️," as per People.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported that Perry passed away at home on October 28, 2023, from "acute effects of ketamine." The Friends cast got back together for Perry's memorial ceremony. The remaining members of the Friends cast ensemble, including Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, released a statement following Perry's passing that said, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

