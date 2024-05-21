Johnny Depp's Lawyer Criticizes Diddy's Apology Video, Warns of Legal Repercussions

Ben Chew, the powerhouse attorney who secured Johnny Depp's $10 million libel victory against Amber Heard, has slammed Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent apology video over explosive footage showing him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. Chew predicts the mogul's mea culpa could seriously undermine his defense against a wave of other abuse allegations. In an interview with Law&Crime Network's Jesse Weber, Chew expressed being "horrified" by the hotel surveillance tape depicting what he called "a scene of real brutality" against Ventura.

"It's one thing to read it on the printed page which is bad enough but to see it happening is horrifying," the veteran litigator remarked. Combs had vehemently denied the attack for years before the footage surfaced, leading to an immediate settlement with Ventura after she sued him in November 2023. However, the Grammy winner abruptly shifted course on Sunday, releasing a video stating he was "disgusted" by his own actions and took "full responsibility." This baffled Chew, who questioned the logic and sincerity behind Combs' statement. "If he really was disgusted by his actions back in 2016 why did he wait until 2024 to come clean?" he asked. "He's just thrown out the window of any potential objection to the authenticity of the video. Also, I think what he said was really not helpful at all," as per The Daily Mail.

The legal expert believes Combs may have dug himself into a deeper hole. "I would not have had my client give a statement on the heels of the release of that video," Chew stated, predicting it will become "fodder for future examinations and deposition testimony, none of which is going to be good for Mr. Combs." Chew's harsh criticism was echoed by Ventura's lawyer Meredith Firetog, who alleged Combs' "disingenuous" apology was more about protecting himself than taking accountability. "That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his words," Firetog declared, as per Radar Online. The apology video arrives as multiple women, including a former yacht employee, have come forward accusing the business tycoon of sexual assault and misconduct over the past several decades.

Some plaintiffs claim Combs arranged sexual encounters involving prostitutes, masks, costumes and illegal drugs. While the Los Angeles assault case is too old to prosecute, Chew speculated the footage could inspire more alleged victims to join the legal fray against the mogul. "It certainly gives more credence to their allegations," the lawyer predicted. The backlash has put Combs' reputation and business empire under intense scrutiny. During Monday's episode of The View, outspoken pundit Ana Navarro branded him a "social leper" and "criminal" deserving to have ceremonial honors revoked. New York Mayor Eric Adams is even considering stripping Combs of the symbolic key to the city he was awarded last year.