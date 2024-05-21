Trump’s New Ad Shows Him ‘Hitting’ Biden With a Golf Ball, and Netizens Have Mixed Feelings

Donald Trump targeted President Joe Biden in a humorous new video. The former President posted an edited clip on his social media platform, in which he hits a golf ball that strikes Biden in the head, causing him to stumble up a set of stairs, grabbing the railing for support. The video bears two additional real-life clips of Biden falling, including one where he falls off a bicycle. The video, captioned 'FORE,' has since ignited mixed reactions on social media.

One user slammed, "Such a third-grade mentality. You couldn't make that shot if your hush-money pornstar case depended on it. Everyone knows you cheat at golf just like you cheat at everything else." Another user echoed, "Grow up. You have a mentality of a third grader and that's being generous." However, others found the clip funny. A user wrote, "Politicians will come and go in our lifetime but there will never be another President Trump." Additionally, someone else quipped, "A golf tournament against Biden would be better than a debate...You can't change people's minds, but you can show who is a better golfer."

Interestingly, a similar video went viral back in October last year, according to Yahoo! News. One user took to his X account and opined, "...That meme of Biden tripping over stairs while Trump hitting him with the golf balls in the head...Regardless of political aspirations, you gotta admit that was hilarious." Following suit, another user recently shared, "Yeah that video was the funniest thing I'd seen since that meme of Trump causing Biden to fall up the stairs by hitting him with golf balls (look it up if you can, it's HILARIOUS)."

Others, however, likened Trump's antics to those of an immature teenager, suggesting he might never outgrow such behavior, OK! Magazine reported. A user criticized, “While Biden is handling two wars and leading the nation, TFG is posting about hitting Joe with a golf ball." They added, "MAGA Republicans and their front runner are the same: unfit, immature, and too vile to hold power."

Back in 2022, Trump shared an identical clip involving Hillary Clinton. In the video, a golf ball struck by Trump sends Clinton abruptly lunging forward while boarding an aircraft. This garnered severe backlash against the Republican tycoon. One user wrote, "Trump regularly calls for Hillary Clinton to be locked up, has mocked her for being sick, and retweets memes of him hitting her in the head with a golf ball. And people are criticizing her for not smiling at him?!!!"

Another user chimed, "Yeah, he won, disappointing that he acts this way. Disgusting that people cheer and enable his negative behavior." Reiterating similar sentiments, a user added, "It is so embarrassing as a US citizen to have a president behave as a middle schooler," while another comment read, "Is he 5 or what? I can't believe his lack of professionalism and disrespect for his position. He needs to go high not low. classless!"