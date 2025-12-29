Trump’s Billionaire Ally Claims Some Taxpayers Are ‘Excited’ to Pay Taxes – and Netizens Are Losing It

Donald Trump and his allies are known for their ability to make bizarre claims. Lately, the internet has been filled with many instances where either the U.S. President, his allies, or members of his political cabinet have put forth claims that the majority of ordinary citizens do not agree with. Amid a rise in tensions over the debatable decisions of the 79-year-old, one of his allies ended up stirring controversy in the name of relentless praise.

U.S. Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler made headlines in one such way, as she sat down for an interview on Fox News. On December 28, she spoke on the channel’s show Sunday Morning Futures and claimed that small business owners are now more than happy to pay taxes for the Donald Trump-led government, since there are plenty of tax cuts and less regulation is observed. She specifically went on to sing heaps of praise for the U.S. President’s brainchild, One Big Beautiful Bill, whose working families tax cut is cited as a reason for small business owners’ satisfaction.

​She went on to assert that because of this bill being in place, the owners have more control over their tax rates for a given period. In her words, “Small businesses finally have certainty about what their tax rate’s going to be. That 20% pass-through deduction, now the 179 expensing, that means higher limits on the ability to expense immediately for purchases they make in capital equipment purchases, and also R&D expensing.”

Kelly Loeffler: “I don’t think small business owners have ever been so excited to pay their taxes thanks to President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/lUFOw1clP7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025

Kelly Loeffler continued the exaggerated appreciation for the Trump-led bill, behaving perfectly like an ally. She added that small business owners are now very enthusiastic about paying taxes. She said, “I don’t think small business owners have ever been so excited to pay their taxes thanks to President Trump! He brought us the blue collar boom in his first term, and now he’s going to add to that the small business boom.”

​Now with the wild claim already being made on live television, Kelly’s comments naturally stirred controversy on social media. Users did not hold back as they ridiculed her opinions, which were far from reality. It appeared the SBA Head might have perpetually overlooked the saddening truth of high tariffs, unending inflation, and alarming rise of costs which are totally gutting the small businesses like never before. Thus, they felt compelled to highlight the reality behind the rosy portrayal

​A user on X wrote, “Actually, many are wondering why we’re being forced to pay such high taxes when all social safety nets have been cut, and the only thing our money is going towards is Proud Boy ICE and White House renovations.” Another netizen underlined the stagnant problems faced by these small business owners and wrote, “No small business owner is excited to pay more taxes while tariffs jack up costs and kill margins.”

Kelly Loeffler said the economy is outperforming expectations across the board, pointing to wages rising faster than inflation and GDP growth of 4.3% for a second consecutive quarter, far exceeding forecasts. At the SBA, we’ve delivered a record $45 billion under Donald Trump,… pic.twitter.com/MthUig3QHA — EuroPost Agency (@EuroPostAgency) December 28, 2025

A third social media user wrote, “Says the woman who just bought the most expensive house ever sold in Georgia.” Well indeed, Kelly and her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, made an extravagant purchase of a home worth $30 million within an affluent neighborhood in Georgia.

​Well, the recent past of the federal shutdown across the U.S. was one of the biggest blows that the country’s marketplace has faced. It has, in fact, been the small business owners who have been the worst hit. Moreover, the constant rise in inflation rates remains a perennial problem for them even today, along with other poignant crises like labor quality, regulatory burdens and more.