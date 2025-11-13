White House Shares 4-Word Note as Longest Government Shutdown in U.S. History Finally Ends

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history has ended after a vote in the House of Representatives. Thousands of federal employees went unpaid during the 43-day shutdown. Six Democrats crossed party lines to vote in favor of reopening the government, and the deal passed 222 to 209.

President Trump received the bill and signed it on November 12. The House of Representatives erupted in applause when the bill was passed, according to the BBC.

White House tweeted, “We are so back.”

WE ARE SO BACK. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025

More than 42 million SNAP beneficiaries lost their benefits during the unprecedented closure. Wages for federal employees and military members were also frozen. Additionally, the FAA canceled flights nationwide, leaving passengers stranded.

“THE NIGHTMARE IS OVER”: GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ENDS TONIGHT https://t.co/svjKzuIICi — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) November 12, 2025

“We told you 43 days ago from bitter experience that government shutdowns don’t work,” said Rep. Tom Cole, the Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “They never achieve the objective that you announce. And guess what? You haven’t achieved that objective yet, and you’re not going to.”

Democrats sought to extend an expanded tax credit that was set to expire at the end of the year, so Republicans and Democrats engaged in a nasty, weeks-long debate. The tax credit lowers the cost of health insurance obtained through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

The health insurance requirements were eventually not added to the spending agreement by the Democrats. However, the Republican Party’s poor performance in recent state and local elections may signal a potential Democratic surge in the 2026 midterm elections.

However, the end of the shutdown does not guarantee an instant return to normalcy nationwide. The ongoing issues with the already scarce supply of FAA control tower operators were worsened by the shutdown.

WATCH IN FULL: Speaker Mike Johnson Delivers Remarks After Government Shutdown Ends – 11/12/25 SGTnewsNetwork pic.twitter.com/C67lTWPUmT — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) November 13, 2025

By the end of the week, flight reductions were expected to increase to 10%. But the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation stated that the 6% cap will stay in place since additional air traffic controllers are starting to work.

According to the agencies, the decision was made in response to suggestions made by the FAA’s safety team following a “rapid decline” in controller callouts. The limit will remain in effect while authorities determine whether the air traffic system can safely resume regular operations.

“Safety is still their first priority,” according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. He also stated that data will inform all choices. Since the limitations went into force last Friday, thousands of flights have been cancelled. At first, the FAA intended to increase flight reductions at the 40 airports from 4% to 10%.