‘Call Your Senator If You Want to Fly Again!’ Southwest Pilot Loses It Mid-Flight as Shutdown Grounds America

Passengers were urged to contact their senators about the ongoing flight chaos by a frustrated Southwest Airlines pilot, who was caught on camera venting his anger mid-flight. He was filmed yelling at the crowded aircraft, blaming the U.S. government shutdown for having “cost the airline millions.”

The video, posted to social media, including TikTok, on November 9, quickly went viral. The Southwest pilot could be seen leaning over a front-row seat, visibly irritated, as he addressed passengers over the intercom.

He said on the speaker, “I don’t really care what your political persuasion is, but you should really call your senator. I’ll tell you, this is costing the airlines millions of dollars.

“And just think of 30 airplanes with one engine running, it’s gonna take us at least 90 minutes to take off.”

🚨 SOUTHWEST PILOT SNAPS IN FRONT OF PASSENGERS – AND EXPOSES A FULL-BLOWN AIRLINE MELTDOWN He faces the cabin and grabs the mic: “I don’t really care what your political persuasion is, but you should really call your senator – because I’ll tell you, this is costing the… pic.twitter.com/ELncDqYUfd — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 10, 2025

According to People, the pilot made his remarks while waiting for clearance to depart from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas, Texas. Clearly exasperated, he continued, “It’s frustrating, it’s really frustrating for me. “Because right now it’s going to cost about two hours of our lives on the ground before we even take off, spend all that gas, all that money.

“And it just rolls into the rest of the system – there are 30 planes in front of us on the runway.” His words sparked an array of responses, with one individual on social media asking, “Why don’t the airlines just pay the air traffic controllers for a month?” Another wrote, “We’re all frustrated. What does he want them to do?” One concerned user noted, “Nobody cares that the airlines are losing money. People are literally starving.”

A Southwest Airlines pilot spoke with passengers on a delayed flight to Dallas about the effects on air travel amid the government shutdown, saying, “I don’t really care what your political persuasion is, but you should really call your senator.” https://t.co/SSaOhrryhu pic.twitter.com/MJfbwAfduR — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 11, 2025

The incident comes amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. As a result, the Associated Press reported this week that air traffic controllers are showing signs of severe stress. Since the shutdown began on October 1, controllers have been working without pay.

Due to significant labor shortages, aviation executives have ordered 40 major airports to reduce services.

On November 5, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a reduction in air traffic in 40 “high-volume” areas by 10%, an unprecedented move. Thousands of flights around the country are being impacted by the reduction.

Southwest Airlines pilot meltdown. He should be fired immediately. Completely unprofessional. People who can’t regulate their emotions shouldn’t have people’s lives in their hands. @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/eCH23SF7QP — Rare, Exquisite, Alabaster (@whois_John_Galt) November 10, 2025

Every day, the FAA oversees about 44,000 commercial passenger, cargo, and private aircraft flights.

The airports that fall under the FAA’s order: