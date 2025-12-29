Donald Trump’s Meeting with Zelensky Eclipsed by Pics of His Hand, Raising Concerns About His Health

President Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky found a spot on the list of trends, and for all the surprising reasons. It so happened that Trump hosted Zelensky at the White House when pictures of Trump’s hand surfaced on the Internet.

President Donald J. Trump meets with Ukrainian President @ZelenskyyUa at Mar-a-Lago. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/4mtnvoBHZA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 29, 2025

The post about Donald Trump and Zelensky’s meeting was eclipsed by pictures of his hand, the botched editing, and the never-ending health concerns. Pictures of Donald Trump’s hand, zoomed in, have been circulating on social media. “It seems to be a small hole at the site of discoloration,” an X user wrote.

Journalist Derek Guy wrote on X, “There was what appeared to be a makeup-covered sore on his right hand after he spent the first 10 days of this month wearing a bandage. I think now they have switched the IV to his left hand.”

Another user wrote, “A gilded photo op at Mar-a-Lago won’t erase years of chaos, corruption, or contradictions.” Another X user wrote, “Hmmm…more frequently and in both hands now it seems. Interesting.” Another curious user asked, “So now it’s both hands?” Another flagged, “Dementia drug.”

Another one pointed out, “He’s simply getting medication (for whatever is wrong with him.” Here’s what another netizen wrote, “He’s obviously getting infusions to treat the Alzheimer’s. I think this is pretty settled at this point.”

Someone wrote about the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s recent press ops and media briefings and said, “Can’t wait for Karoline Leavitt to tell us all Trump has now decided to start shaking hands using his left hand. Thus, explaining all of this.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that not a week goes by without Donald Trump’s health being the topic of discussion online. Last week, Trump struggled to get down the stairs of Air Force One, leading to a lot of discussion about his deteriorating health condition.

Decoding Trump’s body language at Air Force One, Judi James, in an interaction with The Mirror US, said, “The slapping gesture could actually be a form of reminder or self-motivational ritual from Trump to himself to get into this state of temporary concentration needed to take the stairs well. It could be a prepping gesture for a man whose natural inclination would be to showboat a little or wave on arrival.”

“Plane steps have always been a minefield for leaders like Trump, and he is a big guy who is probably losing some of his nimbleness with age, like we all do,” the body language expert added.

President Trump exited Air Force One tonight in West Palm Beach. He is headed to Mar-a-Lago.

. pic.twitter.com/Z4vBY8qobw — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) December 20, 2025

Trump’s health is often a topic of discussion online. Health experts and critics have both slammed President Donald Trump’s health condition. In a post in October this year, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote about Trump on X, saying, “He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me, perhaps unfair, physically, and these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say,” Newsom wrote.

Donald Trump’s health, both cognitive and physical, has been a topic of scrutiny for a section of the Internet for a while now. “Donald Trump is a babbling old man who can’t remember what year it is. Today, he claimed he was president when the LA Fires started. He wasn’t. He’s very sick mentally (memory problems and more). Pray for him,” another X post from Gavin Newsom read, where he slammed Trump’s health.