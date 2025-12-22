Body Language Expert Decodes Trump’s Awkward Air Force One Gesture – “Probably Losing Some…”

New day, new video of Donald Trump struggling to walk down the stairs of Air Force One has the Internet talking. Trump checked into the Palm Beach International Airport for his holiday roster at his Mar-a-Lago estate. As Trump walked down the Air Force One stairs, he was seen slapping his leg three times in the viral video.

The video has sparked conversations about Trump’s health online. Amid the buzz surrounding that, body language experts have also been trying to decode his gesture, which can be largely dubbed as awkward.

President Trump exited Air Force One tonight in West Palm Beach. He is headed to Mar-a-Lago.

Body language expert Judi James, in an interaction with The Mirror US, tried to decode Trump’s body language and said, “The slapping gesture could actually be a form of reminder or self-motivational ritual from Trump to himself to get into this state of temporary concentration needed to take the stairs well.”

The body language expert further added, “It could be a prepping gesture for a man whose natural inclination would be to showboat a little or wave on arrival.”

It’s not always easy going down Air Force One’s steps. “Plane steps have always been a minefield for leaders like Trump, and he is a big guy who is probably losing some of his nimbleness with age, like we all do,” the body language expert noted.

Another possible interpretation of Trump walking down the Air Force One steps could be a sort of ritual, celebratory perhaps, the expert said, adding, “It also looks like it could be a form of celebratory ritual, a kind of one-handed clapping as he gets to arrive home to spend Xmas. It could be done to signal enjoyment and even happiness publicly.”

As the Trump video has been circulating on social media, netizens have been sharing their opinions. “I wish he concentrated on the economy like he concentrated on going down those stairs,” wrote a user trolling Trump.

Another X user commented, “Tapping that leg to make sure it works going down.” A second wrote, “Almost looks like he has some paralysis on that side. Maybe the real reason for the MRI?” A third X user speculated, “That’s a stroke patient.”

Referring to Trump’s three-tap gesture, an X user wrote, “He is always applauding himself! Especially when there is nobody else doing so.” Another one noted, “It looks like his right heel hits the step every time he is bringing it to the next step.”

The comments on Trump’s health doubled after the Air Force One video surfaced. “He has no idea where he is, or how he got there.” Another one reflected, “Every time he does this, he is costing American taxpayers and taking food out of the mouths of starving kids.”

Much like the body language expert, a section of the Internet was also trying to decode what Trump’s gesture meant. “He’s hitting his leg before going down the stairs. Then he is sliding his foot instead of lifting it,” read a comment. Another netizen questioned, “Another weekend of golfing?”

More comments about Trump’s allegedly deteriorating health popped up online. “He looks so unhealthy, can’t even walk down a few stairs without holding on for dear life,” one of them read. Another user added in the comments section, “He needs to be in a dementia care nursing home facility.”

Earlier this year, Trump admitted that he faces trouble going down steps. “I’m very careful when I walk down stairs, like I’m on stairs, I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well,” Trump said.

Ironically, Trump talked about former President Joe Biden, who once happened to trip on the stairs up to Air Force One and also went on a stage once. Recalling the incidents, Trump said, “We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening. The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good.”