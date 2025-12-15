“Donald Trump is a Very Sick Man,” Says Gavin Newsom – Internet Asks If He Meant Health or Rhetoric

Gavin Newsom never misses a chance to take a direct swipe at President Donald Trump. This time, however, his post is a bit confusing. The official account for the press office of California Governor Gavin Newsom simply wrote on X, “Donald Trump is a very sick man.”

It wasn’t clear in the post whether Gavin Newsom was referring to the condition of Trump’s health or if he was cryptically slamming Trump for his distasteful post about director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner’s demise.

A section of the Internet thought Newsom’s post was clearly about Trump’s health. “You only realize this now,” wrote an X user. “Call the Dr,” wrote a second. “Brains are still in development,” read a third comment. Those who interpreted Newsom’s comment as a dig on Trump’s allegedly deteriorating condition added, “And in poor physical health too.”

Some thought Gavin Newsom was cryptically calling out Trump for his distasteful Truth Social post about the homicide of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. The couple was found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote.

“Trump is a narcissist who exhibits traits of impulsivity, lack of empathy, and grandiosity. The dark triad in psychology,” a netizen wrote. Another one wrote, adding to the conversation, “Donald Trump’s cruel mockery of Rob and Michele Reiner’s brutal murders – branding murdered victims with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is vile and inhuman. This is moral rot and a total absence of empathy. Such depravity is unfit for any public office. Shame.”

Some users thought Newsom’s comment was both about Trump’s health as well as his recent controversial comment. “Trump is not a mentally sound person. Biden was old, but he knows what to say,” wrote a user.

Some flagged Trump as a “narcissist,” while others labeled him as a “sociopath.” Commenting on Newsom’s post, a user wrote, “If sociopath is what you mean by sick, then I agree.” Another one added, “Donald Trump is a narcissist.”

Some users remained confused as to what it was that Gavin Newsom’s team was actually referring to in the post. “Strong claims like that deserve clarity. Are you referring to his health, his rhetoric, or the broader impact of his actions?” asked a user.

If Newsom commented on Trump’s health, this wouldn’t be his first time. Earlier this year, Newsom said in a social media post that Trump needs help and said, “He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me, perhaps unfair, physically, and these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say,” Newsom wrote.

Newsom, who has often talked about Trump’s physical as well as cognitive health, in a previous post, wrote, “Donald Trump is a babbling old man who can’t remember what year it is. Today he claimed he was president when the LA Fires started. He wasn’t. He’s very sick mentally (memory problems and more). Pray for him.”