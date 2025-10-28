Donald Trump Clings to Handrail While Deboarding Air Force One After Confessing, “I’ll Probably Fall One Day”

President Donald Trump recently took a trip to Japan, and sadly, the rumors of his declining health followed along. As the 79-year-old landed in the Asian country, observers noted that he moved slowly and carefully down the stairs of Air Force One.

Trump gripped the presidential plane’s handrail to avoid falling and giving his critics another reason to mock him or make assumptions about his health.

Another video of Trump from his visit has surfaced online, which shows him carefully exiting his car to meet with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito. The Daily Beast further reported that the President was also seen dragging his right leg and bending to his left side while walking.

His careful and slow movements during the foreign trip have raised eyebrows as critics speculate if he’s physically fit for the job. This comes after he underwent an MRI test during his recent visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Also, when it was revealed that Trump was taking his second medical test within six months of his first test, rumors of his failing health became hot chatter on traditional media, as well as social media.

Earlier this month, Trump also acknowledged that he faces trouble going down steps. Addressing a room full of top brass at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Trump confessed, “I walk very slowly.”

“And I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall,” he added.

His admission came right after he mocked his predecessor, Joe Biden, who once tripped on the stairs up to Air Force One and even fell on stage once. Trump said, “We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening. The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good.”

He then also said that he advises people to “walk nice and easy” and “try not to fall.”

So, it’s safe to say that Trump indeed follows his advice, as he is often seen walking too slowly and carefully to avoid public embarrassment by tripping. Despite this, he wasn’t able to escape the trolling after all.

Trump was seen being guided by Japanese PM Sanai Takaichi during the welcome ceremony. An X user wrote, “He’s completely lost. Maybe this explains why Trump got an MRI scan recently.”

YIKES: Watch Donald Trump get guided through a ballroom by the Japanese prime minister. He’s completely lost. Maybe this explains why Trump got an MRI scan recently… pic.twitter.com/5u85iIvHtF — ctg health (@ctghealth) October 28, 2025

“Is he sleepwalking or maybe sundowning?” wrote another.

Trump’s public appearances keep fueling rumors about his declining health, but he has repeatedly mentioned that he’s in great shape. After undergoing an MRI test, he boasted, “I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect.”

“I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect,” he told the reporters aboard Air Force One.

Meanwhile, White House physician Sean Barbabella said via a memo that Trump’s recent medical test was a part of his “ongoing health maintenance plan.” The President also reportedly received flu and COVID shots.